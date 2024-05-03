The last time Congress fielded a non-Gandhi family member from Amethi was in 1998, when the grand old party chose veteran leader Captain Satish Sharma for the seat.

The Congress party announced early Friday that it had decided to field Kishori Lal Sharma, a long-time loyalist of the Nehru-Gandhi family, from Amethi, the seat in Uttar Pradesh that Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad in Kerala, will also contest from Raebareli, the seat that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, had represented since 2004.

For the first time in a quarter of a century, the Amethi seat will not see a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family in the electoral race. The last instance of a non-Gandhi family member being fielded from Amethi was in 1998 when the Congress chose veteran leader Captain Satish Sharma for the seat. Sharma, however, lost to BJP's Sanjaya Sinh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to that, Sharma had emerged victorious against BJP's Raja Mohan Singh in the 1996 general elections.

Amethi has been a stronghold of the Congress party since its inception in 1967, except for a few years in the 1970s and 1990s, and more recently in 2019 when BJP leader Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress leader Vidya Dhar Bajpai was the first member of parliament (MP) from Amethi in 1967. He won the elections again in 1971.

Sanjay Gandhi contested from Amethi in 1977, marking the beginning of the constituency's connection with the Nehru-Gandhi family. However, Sanjay Gandhi lost the election to the Janata Party’s Ravindra Pratap Singh. Three years after losing Amethi, Sanjay Gandhi won the seat in 1980, defeating Ravindra Pratap Singh.

Four family members—Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi—have been elected to this seat so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi won the Amethi seat in 1981, 1984, 1989, and 1991. When Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991, forcing a by-election for the seat, Congress veteran Captain Satish Sharma won the seat in the 1991 by-polls and retained it again in 1996.

BJP's Sanjay Sinh, however, defeated Satish Sharma in the 1998 elections in Amethi.

In 1999, however, Sonia Gandhi made her electoral debut from Amethi and won. Later, Sonia shifted to Raebareli, and Rahul Gandhi won the seat for three terms in 2004, 2009 and 2014. Rahul lost the seat to Smriti Irani in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Congress loyalist, Kishori Lal Sharma hails from Ludhiana, Punjab. His association with Congress goes back to 1983, when he began working with Rajiv Gandhi. After Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Kishori Lal Sharma worked with Captain Satish Sharma in Amethi and was associated with Sonia Gandhi in Amethi since 1999. Later, Sharma was the in-charge of both Raebareli and Amethi seats.

“You never know; Sharma can make the contest tough for Smriti Irani. He knows Amethi like the back of his hand," said a political analyst. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

List of Congress candidates from Amethi 1967: 1967: Vidya Dhar Bajpai: Won

1971: Vidya Dhar Bajpai: Won

1977: Sanjay Gandhi: Lost {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1980: Sanjay Gandhi: Won (By-election)

1981: Rajiv Gandhi: Won

1984: Rajiv Gandhi: Won {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1989: Rajiv Gandhi: Won

1991: Rajiv Gandhi: Won

1991: Satish Sharma: Won (By-election) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1996: Captain Satish Sharma: Won

1998: Captain Satish Sharma: Lost

1999: Sonia Gandhi: Won {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2004: Rahul Gandhi: Won

2009: Rahul Gandhi: Won

2014: Rahul Gandhi: Won {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2019: Rahul Gandhi: Lost

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!