Know Your Minister: Dharmendra Pradhan's net worth, education and criminal cases

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is at the centre of the nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. What began as a student-led agitation in Delhi has now spread across the country.

Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and backed by Opposition parties as well as several Bollywood celebrities, the protests have one central demand: Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister.

Pradhan, is likely to remain in the Cabinet, since top hierarchy of the government is convinced that he cannot be blamed for the leak of the examination papers, a senior government official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Pradhan, 57, is one of the most influential leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has held several important positions in the Union Government, including Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, before being appointed as Union Minister of Education in June 2024.

From student leader to Cabinet Minister Pradhan’s rise from student politics to the Union Cabinet reflects a journey marked by organisational work, electoral politics, and ministerial responsibilities. While supporters credit him for his role in expanding the BJP's presence in eastern India and implementing key policy initiatives, critics have questioned his handling of Education department of late.

Pradhan was born on 26 June 1969 at Talcher, in Angul district of Odisha into a politically active family. Pradhan's father, Debendra Pradhan was a veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister.

Pradhan is married to Mridula Thakur and they have a son and a daughter.

View full Image View full Image Pradhan's annual income in 2022-23 was ₹ 12.74 Lakh. His wife, Mridula Thakur, had an income of ₹ 49 lakh in the same year. Pradhan's daughter Naimisha earned ₹ 4.6 Lakh in 2022-23, as per the affidavit.

Pradhan started his political journey as a member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is a major student organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the BJP.

MLA in 2000 Pradhan was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Pallahara in 2000. He entered the Lok Sabha in 2004, representing Deogarh until the constituency was abolished in 2009. He also served as National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from 2004 to 2006, and held various party positions, including National Secretary and All India General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pradhan is currently a Member of Parliament from the Sambalpur seat in Odisha, which he won in 2024.

Family Net Worth Based on the election affidavit, the combined net worth of Pradhan’s family is ₹6.38 Crore

Pradhan's annual income in 2022-23 was ₹12.74 Lakh. His wife, Mridula Thakur, had an income of ₹49 lakh in the same year. Pradhan's daughter Naimisha earned ₹4.6 Lakh in 2022-23, as per the affidavit.

Individual Net Worth Dharmendra Pradhan (Self): ₹ 1,99,23,471 Movable Assets: ₹ 1,39,53,332. Immovable Assets: ₹ 92,50,000. Liabilities: Rs. 32,79,861.

Mridula Thakur Pradhan (Spouse): Rs. 4,12,65,655 Movable Assets: Rs. 2,95,48,575. Immovable Assets: Rs. 1,37,75,000. Liabilities: ₹ 20,57,920.

Naimisha Pradhan (Dependent 1): Rs. 25,29,474 Movable Assets: ₹ 25,29,474. Immovable Assets: Nil. Liabilities: Nil.

Nishant Pradhan (Dependent 2): Rs. 1,62,809 Movable Assets: ₹ 1,62,809. Immovable Assets: Nil. Liabilities: Nil.

Key Asset and Liability Details: Movable assets include cash in hand, bank deposits (savings, FDRs, PPF), investments in mutual funds, insurance policies, motor vehicles, and jewelry (Gold and Silver).

Immovable assets include agricultural land, non-agricultural land, and residential buildings in locations such as Angul, Talcher, and Ghaziabad.

Liabilities primarily consist of house building loans from National Banks (SBI, Punjab National Bank , IDBI Bank) and personal loans from individuals.

Dharmendra Pradhan has ₹ 35,000 as cash in hand, while hiw wife has ₹ 40,000 as cash in hand, as per this affidavit. His two children have ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 7,000 cash in hand Bank deposits, PPF, loans, other investments The Pradhan family's bank deposits, PPF, fixed deposits, and other financial deposits amount to around ₹2.47 crore. He has mutual funds worth ₹80.40 lakh and has parked ₹67.72 lakh in insurance policies as of 2024.

Pradhan also has loans worth ₹31.38 lakh from Punjab National Bank and IDBI Bank. Pradhan has also given his wife, Mridula Thakur, a personal advance of ₹ 10 lakh.

Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan unlikely to resign, says report as NEET protests escalate

Pradhan has declared that he has given a personal loan worth ₹5 lakh to his father Dr Debendra Pradhan. He also has lent a personal loan worth ₹5 lakh to Madhuri Thakur and a loan worth ₹2 lakh to Dr Manjuri Thakur. With this, his loans to individuals stand at a total of ₹22 lakh, taking his total liabilities to ₹53.38 lakh.

Land owned by Pradhan Pradhan has declared agricultural land worth ₹12 lakh and non-agricultural land worth ₹20.50 lakh in Odisha. Pradhan and his wife also own residential properties worth around ₹1.98 crore, including an apartment in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, and another in Bhubaneswar.

Cars, gold and vehicles Pradhan owns a 2011 Honda City, and his spouse owns multiple commercial vehicles. He has declared 200 grams of gold and 2.5 kg of silver valued at ₹13.5 lakh as of 2024.

View full Image View full Image Dharmendra Pradhan's highest educational qualification is a Master of Arts in Anthropology. He completed this degree at Utkal University, located in Vani Vihar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in 1990

Pradhan’s wife has declared 500 grams of gold and 10 kg of silver valued at ₹35 lakh. He also owns other assets worth around ₹6 lakh, including a computer worth ₹2 lakh and household appliances worth ₹4 lakh

Education Qualification Dharmendra Pradhan's highest educational qualification is a Master of Arts in Anthropology. He completed this degree at Utkal University, located in Vani Vihar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in 1990

Pending Criminal Cases

Pradhan’s rise from student politics to the Union Cabinet reflects a journey marked by organisational work, electoral politics, and ministerial responsibilities.

The affidavit lists the following details regarding pending cases:

Case 1 (2005): Registered in Rourkela, this case (FIR No. 09 of 2005) involves charges under various sections of the IPC (143, 341, 283, 504, 149) and the Railway Act (147, 174). The offence is described as an alleged ‘Rail Roko’ protest against the withdrawal of the Tapaswini Express at Garposh Railway Station. Charges have not been framed in this matter.

Case 2 (2006): This case (FIR No. 149 of 2006) lodged in Puri involves IPC sections (341, 186, 294, 34) and the PDPP Act. It relates to an alleged "hot exchange of words with police" during a wedding. Charges were formally framed for this case on January 22, 2015.

View full Image View full Image The affidavit also lists two 2019 cases where the police have already submitted a final report

Case 3 (2010): Registered in Kankadahada (FIR No. 05 of 2010), the charges include IPC sections (143, 283, 431, 294, 506, 149). The incident involved a protest demanding monetary compensation for a deceased farmer. Charges have not been framed. The affidavit also lists two 2019 cases where the police have already submitted a final report