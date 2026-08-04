Know Your MLA: Prashant Kishor's net worth, education and pending criminal cases

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor registered a stunning electoral debut on Monday, winning the bypoll for Bihar's prestigious Bankipur assembly constituency. In victory, Kishor dealt a big blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had held the seat since 1995.

The defeat, coming days after the massive Gen Z protests across the country, was even more stinging because the seat was last held by BJP president Nitin Nabin, whose elevation to the Rajya Sabha necessitated the by-poll on 30 August.

Kishor, who got 64,151 votes, defeated the BJP's Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes. Kumar garnered 44,827 votes. Rekha Gupta of RJD was a distant third with 14,273 votes.

Kishor is now the sole Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing his Jan Suraaj Party in the Bihar Assembly. The bypoll to the assembly seat was necessitated by the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, whose late father, Navin Chandra Sinha, began the party's winning streak in 1995, when the seat was known as “Patna seat”.

Nabin had vacated the Bankipur seat in April, upon election to the Rajya Sabha, six months after having won it for the fifth time on the trot.

Who is Prashant Kishor? Born to government physician Dr Shrikant Pandey, Kishor gained widespread recognition as India’s premier election strategist before shifting entirely to active grassroots politics in October 2024.

Before stepping into politics, Kishor worked for eight years in a public health programme funded by the United Nations. He co-founded Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG) and designed Narendra Modi’s highly successful 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, popularising innovative strategies like Chai Pe Charcha and 3D hologram rallies.

How rich is Prashant Kishor? In 2025, Kishor had famously revealed that he earned ₹241 crore in 3 years by advising companies and individuals. He had said that he paid ₹30.95 crore in GST and ₹20 crore in Income Tax, besides donating ₹98.75 crore to the Jan Suraaj movement before it became a political party.

View full Image View full Image In his election affidavit seen by Mint, Kishor has declared movable family assets worth ₹ 111. 78 crore and immovable assets worth ₹ 86.29 crore. The combined declared wealth includes financial portfolios such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, and bonds, alongside a dismantled rice mill and 475 grams of gold.

Prashant Kishor has declared a net worth of about ₹198 crore in an affidavit filed with nomination papers for the Bankipur bypoll. His net worth includes assets declared by his wife and a dependent.

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In his election affidavit seen by Mint, Kishor has declared movable family assets worth ₹111. 78 crore and immovable assets worth ₹86.29 crore. The combined declared wealth includes financial portfolios such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, and bonds, as well as a dismantled rice mill and 475 grams of gold.

Kishor is married to Jahanvi Das, a medical practitioner from Assam.

Here is a detail of Prashant Kishor's declared net worth

1. Movable Assets

Prashant Kishor: ₹ 22.19 Crore

Spouse (Jahanvi Das): ₹ 89.51 Crore

Dependent (Daibik Bhardwaj): ₹ 7,19,281 Key Movable Assets Cash in Hand: ₹ 65,570 (Self) and ₹ 1,95,200 (Spouse).

Bank Deposits: Prashant Kishor holds approximately ₹ 7.36 crore in fixed deposits at HDFC Bank.

Investments: His spouse has significant investments, including a book value of shares in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited worth approximately ₹ 95.26 crore.

Jewellery: Prashant Kishor owns a gold ring with an emerald valued at ₹ 1.35 lakh, while his spouse owns gold and silver worth approximately ₹ 64.58 lakh. 2. Immovable Assets

Prashant Kishor: ₹ 73.87 Crore

Spouse: ₹ 12.42 Crore Prashant Kishor's properties Non-Agricultural Land: A dismantled rice mill in Rohtas, Bihar, valued at ₹ 9.75 crore.

Residential Buildings: Multiple properties across Patna, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Buxar , as well as a share in an ancestral house in Rohtas.

The self-acquired residential assets are valued at ₹ 59.25 crore, while inherited residential assets are valued at ₹ 14.62 crore. 3. Liabilities

Self (Prashant Kishor): ₹ 5,77 Lakh (primarily a loan from HDFC Bank against fixed deposits).

Spouse: ₹ 55,38 Lakh (includes a personal loan of ₹ 50 lakh and a security deposit against rent). Prashant Kishor's Educational Qualification Kishor passed his Class 10 from MP High School in Buxar, Bihar, in 1991 and Class 12 from Patna Science College in 1993. He completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the Department of Business Studies at the University of Lucknow in 1996-99.

Kishor also holds a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) degree, which he completed during 2001-03 at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad.

View full Image View full Image Kishor also holds a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) degree, which he completed during 2001-03 at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad.

Kishor's academic portfolio includes an intensive French language course, which he completed at CAVILAM in Vichy, France, in association with Clermont-Ferrand University, in 2010.

Pending Criminal Cases According to the affidavit, Prashant Kishor has eight pending criminal cases and no convictions. In all eight cases, charges have not yet been framed

Police FIRs (5 Cases)

The majority of these cases involve allegations related to public demonstrations and interactions with public servants:

Gandhi Maidan Police Station, Patna (FIR 815/2024 on 29 December 2024): Allegations include unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing a public servant, obstructing a public way, and voluntarily causing hurt.

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Sachivalaya Police Station, Patna (FIR 154/2025 on 23 August.2025): Concerns unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants from their duties.

Pirbahore Police Station, Patna (FIR 12/2025 on 6 January 2025): Charges involve unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint, and abetment.

Gandhi Maidan Police Station, Patna (FIR 05/2025 on 2 January 2025): Involving unlawful assembly, rioting, and obstruction of public ways and servants.

View full Image View full Image According to the affidavit, Prashant Kishor has eight pending criminal cases and no convictions. In all eight cases, charges have not yet been framed

Saharsa Sadar Police Station, Saharsa (FIR 226/2025 on 31 October 2025): Related to defamation and common intention/liability. Court Complaint Cases (3 Cases)

These cases are currently at the pre-cognisance stage.

CJM Patna (Case 6989 (C)/2025): Relates to criminal defamation.

CJM Bettiah (Case 1934 (C)/2025): Also relates to criminal defamation.

ACJM-I, West Muzaffarpur (Case 11/2025 (C)/2025): Allegations include cheating, criminal breach of trust, giving false information, and abetment

Kishor famously revealed that he earned ₹241 crore in 3 years by advising companies and individuals.

Legal Status and Appeals

Charges: As of the date of the affidavit, no charges have been framed in any of these eight cases.