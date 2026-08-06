Know Your MP: Ravi Kishan's net worth, education, family, filmography and more

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan has been going viral on social media for the past few days. Memes featuring the actor-turned-politician are viral not just in India but abroad as well, with even the likes of European football giants Juventus and Borussia Dortmund joining the trend on Instagram.

Ravi Kishan, whose real name is Ravindra Kishan Shukla, is a two-term MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, a seat that was held by Yogi Adityanath from 1998 till 2018.

Ravi Kishan’s net worth According to his 2024 Lok Sabha Election affidavit, Ravi Kishan has a declared net worth of ₹43.32 crore and liabilities worth ₹1.9 crore. This includes movable assets worth over ₹15.82 crore and immovable assets worth ₹27.5 crore.

His immovable assets comprise 11 commercial and residential units across Mumbai, Pune and Gorakhpur.

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Ravi Kishan’s Mumbai properties include a luxury bungalow in Jogeshwari, multiple flats in Goregaon West (Garden Estate), properties in Andheri West (SBP Nagar), and an apartment in Oshiwara.

In Pune, he owns commercial office space in Viman Nagar (Lukkad Skye Station).

Ravi Kishan also owns residential properties in Gorakhpur and his ancestral hometown in Jaunpur.

He also had 318 grams of gold, then worth over ₹9 lakhs and 10 carats of silver, which had an estimated value of ₹4 lakhs.

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As per his affidavit, Ravi Kishan owned a total of six vehicles, including a Toyota Innova, a Mercedes-Benz, a BMW X, a Jaguar F-pace, a Harley-Davidson Street Bob and a Toyota Fortuner, which combined are worth over ₹60 lakhs.

Notably, Ravi Kishan’s assets more than doubled in 2024 from his declared net worth in 2019, which stood at ₹20.84 crore. In 2014, when Ravi Kishan first contested the Lok Sabha elections, on a Congress ticket, he had a declared net worth of ₹14 crore.

Ravi Kishan’s educational qualification According to the 2024 election affidavit, Ravi Kishan’s educational qualification is 12th pass, and he has listed his sources of income as MP salary, business, house rent, bank interest, and acting fees.

Ravi Kishan’s family Ravi Kishan has been married to Priti Shukla since 1993, and the couple has four children. His eldest daughter, Riva Kishan, followed in her father’s footsteps and made her acting debut in 2020 with Sab Kushal Mangal.