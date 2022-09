KOLKATA : As West Bengal's capital city Kolkata battles water logging in certain parts of the city following two days of incessant rainfall, roads around the 19th century iconic Howrah Station became a war-zone when Kolkata Police tried to prevent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Nabanna Cholo protest march.

BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee, Sukanta Majumdar were detained by the police.

Why was BJP protesting in West Bengal?

The BJP had organised a protest march to Nabanna, the state administrative building. The march was being conducted to oppose the alleged corruption of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, led by party supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Here are the top points to this big story

-BJP had arranged seven trains, three from north Bengal and four from the south Bengal, for supporters to take part in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' that was scheduled to be held on 13 September.

-Buses carrying BJP workers to Kolkata were also stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas, according to party members. Supporters were also seen coming on boats to cross the Ganga river and reach Howrah to join the protest march.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A group of BJP workers uses a boat to cross Tribeni river, Hooghly to reach Nabanna, in wake of the party's BJP's Nabanna Chalo march. Leaders of the party, including Suvendu Adhikari and Locket Chatterjee, were stopped enroute and detained by Police today. pic.twitter.com/JPFpc0j9aX — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

-BJP agitators brought in by special trains, boats for a protest march to the Bengal secretariat turned violent following clashes with with security officials

-Kolkata Police had to fire water cannons, burst tear gas shells and lathi-charge at the protesters after the latter threw stone at them. Several visuals emerged of police using barricades to stop the protesters.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police use water cannons and tear gas shells to stop and disperse BJP workers in Santragachhi area of Howrah, amid their call for Nabanna Chalo march.



(Video Source: BJP) pic.twitter.com/du2fp9oOFi — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

-Traffic at the Howrah Bridge was halted as the protest march disrupted normalcy int he Howrah district of West Bengal.

West Bengal | Traffic movement halted by police on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, in view of BJP's Nabanna Chalo march pic.twitter.com/9EwfzNvqdx — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

-BJP leaders, who took part in the rally, were detained by police along with their supporters from Hastings in Kolkata. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, party leader Agnimitra Paul and hundreds of activists staged a sit-in at Howrah Maidan, after police stopped them from proceeding towards ‘Nabanna’ (state secretariat).

-Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari said that said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has "turned West Bengal into North Korea". "Chief Minister Mamata does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea, in Bengal. The police will have to pay for what it is doing. The BJP is coming," he said.

West Bengal | State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested amid BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' protest against the state government, in Kolkata



CM's scared, ran away after seeing the strength of the people gathered here; only 30% are here today, some of the rest were detained y'day, he said pic.twitter.com/M06AV7CQ58 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

-A Kolkata Police vehicle was torched amid severe violence that erupted after following the clash between the cops and the protesters. It was reported that several protesters and police officials were injured in the melee. Protesters and cops were seen rushing to take shelter as stones were thrown and water canon was fired.

West Bengal | Police vehicle torched amid BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march against the state government, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/e6jqE3VIEs — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

-Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between BJP workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station as workers left for Kolkata to take part in the march. The police took many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj.

-Calcutta High Court sought report from West Bengal Home Secretary over today’s BJP Nabanna Abhijan. The HC has asked the report to be submitted on 19 September. The HC further directed the Police to not illegally detain any person and also ensure that there is no damage to public property.