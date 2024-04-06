The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the Election Commission of India has rejected its permission for two Lok Sabha election programs with Haryanvi and abusive language in the written reply.

Haryana unit AAP chief Sushil Gupta, who is contesting from the Kurukshetra constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases, said the party had sought permission for poll campaigns on April 7 and abuses were mentioned in the reasons' column.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party flagged the EC's Haryanvi and abusive reply on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. "Koni dende," EC allegedly wrote in the document shared by the party leader.

Anurag Dhanda, AAP Haryana Vice President slammed the BJP-led centre and the Election Commission, asking “Are BJP people running the Election Commission offices all over the country?"

“When permission is sought for the election program of @DrSushilKrGupta in Kurukshetra, Haryana, the Election Commission office rejects it with abusive words?" he further wrote.

Calling it an “shameful" act, the AAP also said the Election Commission should clearly tell that it is not responsible towards all the parties of the country, rather it has become only a political wing of the BJP.

“Has the Election Commission recruited BJP trolls in its offices? When AAP candidate asked permission from Election Commission for the program So the Election Commission, abusing the AAP candidate in writing, refused to give permission for the event," the Aam Aadmi Party wrote.

Brahm Prakash, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-assistant returning officer in Haryana's Kaithal took cognisance of the matter and ordered the suspension of five computer operators. He also directed the police officials to conduct a thorough probe in this matter.

However, Prakash did not rule out the possibility that the portal might have been hacked.

Haryana will go to polls on May 25 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

