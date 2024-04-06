'Koni denge, teri...': AAP flags EC's reply to reject permission for Lok Sabha election campaigns
Brahm Prakash ordered the suspension of five computer operators in Haryana's Kaithal and directed police to investigate the matter. EC rejected AAP's permission for election programs using Haryanvi and abusive language.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the Election Commission of India has rejected its permission for two Lok Sabha election programs with Haryanvi and abusive language in the written reply.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message