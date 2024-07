KP Sharma Oli becomes Nepal PM for the fourth time after fall of Prachanda govt, set to take oath on Monday

Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli reprised his role as Nepal Prime Minister on Sunday following the collapse of the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led coalition. The Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist leader will take oath on Monday following his appointment by President Poudel.

First elected as prime minister in 2015, he was reelected in 2018 and then reappointed briefly in 2021 in Nepal's often turbulent parliament.

His predecessor and former coalition government ally, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, lost a vote of confidence on Friday, barely 18 months after taking office.

Dahal, a former Maoist guerrilla commander better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda ("The Fierce One"), was forced to step down after Oli's party withdrew its support.

Oli instead forged a deal with Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali Congress.

He has promised to yield the post to the former five-time prime minister Deuba, 78, later in the parliamentary term.

Nepal became a federal republic in 2008 after a decade-long civil war and a peace deal that saw the Maoists brought into government and the abolishment of the monarchy.

Since then, a revolving door of ageing prime ministers and a culture of horse-trading have fuelled public perceptions that the government is out of touch with Nepal's pressing problems.

Nepal's next general elections are due in 2027.

In a Himalayan republic of about 30 million people, overshadowed by giant neighbours India and China, Oli previously trod a fine balance between the rivals, cordial to both but reaching out to Beijing to decrease Nepal's dependency on New Delhi.