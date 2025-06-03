Kremlin Douses Imminent Putin Meeting With Trump and Zelenskiy

Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t likely to meet US counterpart Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the near future, the Kremlin said a day after Kyiv and Moscow held another round of inconclusive peace talks.

“Truth be told, this is unlikely to happen in the near future,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, according to the Interfax news service. “President Putin supports such contacts but thinks they should be well prepared.”

Turkey, which hosted Monday’s negotiations in Istanbul, proposed a three-way leaders’ summit involving Russia, Ukraine and the US. Trump is “open” to meeting Putin and Zelenskiy, the White House said after the two sides failed to agree on a ceasefire.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, presented maximalist proposals for peace at the talks, including a demand Kyiv surrender control of territory in four partially occupied regions, accept a neutral status, and agree to limits on its army and foreign military aid. The two sides laid the groundwork for another prisoner exchange.

Prospects for peace remain distant despite months of high-profile efforts by Trump, who has grown frustrated with the lack of progress. Moscow has resisted a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. While Trump has threatened to impose more sanctions on Russia, he’s held off on taking that step.

The latest direct peace talks in Istanbul came a day after Kyiv staged one of its most audacious aerial attacks inside Russia, destroying long-range bombers and other aircraft. A previous round of negotiations in mid-May in the Turkish commercial capital ended resulted in a prisoner swap. Monday’s meeting marked only the second time the two warring sides have held public talks since the early days of the conflict.

