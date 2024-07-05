KTR reminds Rahul Gandhi of ’Nyay Patra’ as Keshava Rao resigns from RS after joining Congress, asks ’what about BRS…’

  • Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao's targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over promise made in ‘Nyay Patra’ about ‘defection’ amid BRS MP Keshava Rao tendering resignation as Rajya Sabha MP after joining Congress party.

Updated5 Jul 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Friday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a promise made in Lok Sabha elections 2024 ‘Nyay Patra’ about 'defections' over BRS MLAs switching the grand-old party.

KTR's remark comes after BRS MP Keshava Rao tendered resignation as Rajya Sabha MP a day after he joined Congress party.

While KTR welcomed the decision of Keshava Rao tendering resignation after joining the Congress party, the BRS leader questioned, “What about the BRS MLA who defected and contested Lok Sabha on Congress ticket?. What about half a dozen other BRS MLAs who defected to congress?” 

Tagging Rahul Gandhi in a post on X, KTR also asked the Congress leader if this is how he is going to uphold the constitution.

“If you can't make BRS MLAs resign, how would Nation trust that you were committed to schedule 10 amendment as per congress manifesto? Yeh Kaisa Nyay Patra Hain?," asked KTR.

On Thursday, K Keshava Rao, the former BRS leader, resigned as a Rajya Sabha member after he re-joined the Congress party.

On Wednesday, Rao re-joined the Congress party in the presence party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

"Worthy homecoming! We welcome senior leader, Shri K. Keshav Rao ji to the Congress party. We are confident that his vast experience in public service will strengthen the Congress party in Telangana," Kharge said in a post on 'X' on Wednesday.

Keshava Rao is a former chief of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee. He had joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2013 and has returned to Congress after over a decade.

On June 24, reacting to BRS MLAs defecting to Congress, KT Rama Rao said that the power of people is always stronger than the people in power and the BRS has faced several defections of MLAs in the past.

Last year, Congress won the assembly elections in Telangana under the leadership of Revanth Reddy.

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 03:05 PM IST
