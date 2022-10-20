K'taka polls: No alliance with any party for 2023 elections says Kumaraswamy2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 07:12 AM IST
No alliance with any party for 2023 K'taka polls, JD(S) first list out on Nov 1: Kumaraswamy
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said his party will not have a poll alliance with any party for the 2023 assembly election in Karnataka, and that he would announce the first list of candidates for 123-126 seats on November 1.