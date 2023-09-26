Sehaj Arora and his wife, the Jalandhar-based proprietors of ‘ Kulhad Pizza’ on Tuesday claimed that they were facing political pressure to settle a case over a viral video allegedly showing them in a compromising position.

“Appeal to media and public...I don't have the courage to give interview and make videos again and again. Don't ruin our image by giving fake statements without any evidence," Sehaj Arora wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

“We are being forced to settle this due to political pressure. Statements were made against us when we denied. I have all the evidence. We don't have any political support. We need your support to stop these videos on internet and get justice," he added.

Earlier this month, a video purportedly showing Sehaj Arora and his wife in compromising position went viral. He had called it “fake" and filed a police complaint.

Arora said that his wife is suffering from “depression" and called for the support of their followers. They had gained popularity for serving pizza in earthen cups.

