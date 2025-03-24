Kunal Kamra row: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first reaction – ‘such low-level comedy not right’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavs has defended his deputy Eknath Shinde and suggested that comedian Kunal Kamra should apologise for his controversial remarks that sparked a political row. The chief minister said satire can be used, but not insult anyone.

"Such low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy Chief Minister is not right," Fadnavis was heard telling reporters in a video shared by news agency ANI.

Fadnavis termed Kamra's alleged remarks to be "wrong" and condemned it. “Everyone has a right to perform stand-up comedy. But freedom should not be unrestrained behaviour. Kamra should apologise for his behaviour. The insult of leaders cannot be tolerated. Action will be taken against him as per the law,” Fadnavis said.

The workers of Shiv Sena (Shinde), the faction of the party that Eknath heads, allegedly ransacked the auditorium at the 'Unicontinental Mumbai' hotel in Mumbai's Khar demanding police action against Kunal Kamra, after he apparently called Shinde a ‘Gaddar’ (Traitor) in one of his recent performances in Mumbai.

"Kamra should be aware of the fact that people of Maharashtra have decided who is gaddar (traitor) and khuddar (self-respecting) and it is Shinde ji who is taking Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy forward," the chief minister said.

Mumbai police have filed an FIR against Kamra over his controversial jibe during his stand-up comedy performance. State Home Minister Yogesh Kadam confirmed that the police are working to trace Kamra in connection with the incident.

Ajit Pawar, another Deputy Chief Minister in Fadnavis government, also reacted on the row and said that people should respect legal boundaries.

"I have seen that. Nobody should go beyond the law, Constitution, and rules. They should express themselves within their rights," Pawar told reporters.

A photo with pocket version of the Constitution of India Amid backlash over his recent remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared a photo of himself holding a pocket version of the Constitution of India on Monday.

