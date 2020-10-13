Labour panel to expand scope of scrutiny of handling covid-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Committee on Labour is likely to continue with its scrutiny of the handling of covid-19 by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is expected to submit a detailed report on the impact of the pandemic on labourers, poor, and migrant workers in the Winter Session, people aware of the matter said.

The committee is also expected to expand its scope and look at the impact of pandemic on child labour to assess whether the Union government and states were prepared to deal with the situation.

“The impact of covid-19 on migrants labour would continue and we expect to submit a detailed report in the Winter Session. Social security programmes would be another area that we would be very interested in knowing about. We also want to know the difficulties being faced by industries along with the problems of the work force, especially during the pandemic," said a person in the know of the development.

The labour committee is scheduled meet on Tuesday.

Members of the panel believe that problems of the unorganised sector has grown manifold, not only because of job losses in the wake of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns but also due to unavailability of social security infrastructure for all.

“...The committee would be meeting after a month and it is important that issues of labour, employment and skill development are discussed in detail," said another person.

There is a growing concern among panel members that skill development programmes may not be able to provide gainful employment to those passing out from these centres and this will also be discussed.

Since the outbreak of the covid-19, the committee on labour has had several rounds of meetings discussing the fallout of the pandemic on poor workers - mostly migrants and in the informal sector.

