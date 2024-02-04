Ladakh witnessed a widespread shutdown as thousands participated in marches, advocating for statehood and constitutional protections under the sixth schedule for the Union Territory.

The protests were jointly organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and saw men and women marching through the main city of Leh despite freezing temperatures. The LAB and KDA, representing the two regions of Ladakh, have been advocating for statehood and Sixth Schedule status since its conversion into a Union Territory. In August 2021, LAB and KDA joined forces to amplify their demands.

Protestors raised slogans calling for Ladakh's statehood, the implementation of the sixth schedule of the Constitution, and the establishment of separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

Ladakh transitioned into a Union Territory without a legislature following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, leading to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories on August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, residents of Ladakh have expressed dissatisfaction with prolonged bureaucratic rule in the Union Territory and assert that only full statehood, enabling them to elect their representatives to govern the region, can meet their demands.

Earlier in January 2023, the Union Home Ministry established a high-powered committee, headed by Minister of State Rai, with the objective of “ensuring the protection of land and employment" for the people of Ladakh.

PTI reported that representatives from Ladakh have submitted a memorandum demanding that a Ladakh Public Service Commission be put forth, citing the limited opportunities for students in Ladakh to secure gazetted posts due to the absence of such a provision.

Furthermore, sources told PTI that the date for the upcoming meeting between the representatives and the Minister of State (MoS) has not been finalized yet. However, there are indications that the meeting is expected to take place early in February.

The memorandum also includes a draft bill for amending The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019. This proposed amendment advocates for two Members of Parliament from the Ladakh region - one from Leh and one from Kargil. Additionally, there is optimism that Ladakh will obtain one seat in the Rajya Sabha, similar to states like Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies)

