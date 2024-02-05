Ladakh protests: Sonam Wangchuk to launch fast unto death from February 19 for constitutional safeguards
The Leh Apex Body has been demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides safeguards for tribal rights. It is in force in tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.
Sonam Wangchuk, a key campaigner for the group demanding constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, on Monday said they would launch a fast unto death from February 19 to press their demands, reported PTI.
