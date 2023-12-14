Ladakh UT illegally set up by India: China on India's Supreme Court Verdict on Article 370
India's apex court verdict on Ladakh UT doesn't have any bearing on China's claims over western border, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has said.
China has dismissed the Indian Supreme Court's decision on the abrogation of Article 370. The apex court earlier upheld the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. It also backed the creation of Ladakh as a union territory (UT).
