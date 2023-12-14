China has dismissed the Indian Supreme Court's decision on the abrogation of Article 370. The apex court earlier upheld the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. It also backed the creation of Ladakh as a union territory (UT). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, in a media briefing, clarified that China does not recognise the union territory of Ladakh, created unilaterally by India. This internal judicial decision, according to her, does not alter the status of the western section of the China-India border. China claims that it has always been part of its territory.

Also Read: Amit Shah reiterates jibe targeting Jawaharlal Nehru over PoK: 'Hum dil bada nahi kar sakte' "China has never recognised the so-called union territory of Ladakh set up unilaterally and illegally by India," PTI quoted her as saying.

Mao reiterated China's consistent position on the Kashmir conflict. She highlighted the need for a peaceful and proper resolution of the Kashmir issue, aligning with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and relevant bilateral agreements.

“The Kashmir issue, left from the past, needs to be resolved peacefully and appropriately in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and relevant bilateral agreement," she added.

Also Read: Govt plans to introduce 33% women's quota in J-K assembly today The Supreme Court directed the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. It mandated holding elections to the assembly by September 30, 2024. This decision marks a significant moment in India's domestic policy, reshaping the political landscape of the region.

Pakistan’s reaction to Supreme Court’s verdict Pakistan, while reacting to the SC verdict, has asserted that international law does not recognise India’s abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. This statement came from caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Jilani has said that India has "no right to make unilateral decisions on the status of this disputed territory" against the will of the Kashmiri people and Pakistan.

"Pakistan does not acknowledge the supremacy of the Indian Constitution over Jammu and Kashmir. Any process, subservient to the Indian Constitution, carries no legal significance. India cannot abdicate its international obligations on the pretext of domestic legislations and judicial verdicts," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

