‘Ladies bar humari sanskriti...’: Day after assault on canteen staff, Sanjay Gaikwad says, ‘South Indians run dance bar’

A day after a video showing him assaulting a canteen contractor in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad stirred fresh controversy on Thursday with racial comments about South Indians.

Gaikwad alleged that individuals from South India, whom he accused of operating dance and ladies bars, should not be granted food supply contracts in Maharashtra.

‘South Indians ruined Maharashtra culture by running dance bars’: Gaikwad Gaikwad further fueled outrage by making racial remarks against South Indians, accusing them of degrading Maharashtra’s culture. “Why was a contractor named Shetty given the contract? Give it to a Marathi person. They know what we eat and will give us good quality food.” Gaikwad told India Today TV.

“South ke logon ki tendency jo Maharashtra ke prati rahi hai..dekhiye, ye ladies bar, dance bar, humare pure Maharashtra ke jawan, bacho ko kharab karne ka kaam...humari marathi sanskriti kharab karne ka kaam unlogon ne kiya. Dance bar, ladies bar ye toh humare maratha ki sanskriti nahi hai..(The attitude of people from the South towards Maharashtra… look, these ladies' bars, dance bars, they have played a role in corrupting our youth and children across Maharashtra. They have damaged our Marathi culture. Dance bars and ladies' bars are not a part of our Maratha culture,” Gaikwad questioned, further claiming that people from South India had played a role in “ruining” Maharashtra.

A viral video footage showing the Buldhana MLA slapping and punching an employee at the Akashwani MLAs' hostel canteen here on Tuesday night for serving “stale food” has drawn widespread criticism from the government and opposition, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemning the act.

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday evening suspended the licence of the caterer that operates the canteen, saying violations of the food safety norms were found during an inspection at the facility earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Gaikwad said, “There were 200 to 400 complaints in the last four to five years, but the FDA did not act. FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal himself told me that even after he asked officials to take action, he did not receive reports for two to three months. The question arises - who all are involved, and what is the nexus?”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday condemned the alleged assault incident involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who was caught in a video slapping a canteen worker at the Akashvani MLA Guest House in Mumbai over poor food quality.

Speaking in the State Legislative Council, Fadnavis stated that such behaviour is unacceptable and not honourable for anyone.