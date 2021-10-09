1 min read.Updated: 09 Oct 2021, 11:58 AM ISTLivemint
Ashish Mishra was earlier summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the probe in the matter.
Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni today arrived at the Crime Branch office, Lakhimpurin connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 in which eight people including four farmers were killed.
He was earlier summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the probe in the matter.
After two men were arrested on Thursday in the case, police then had pasted a notice outside Ashish Mishra's house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.
Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.
The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.
Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.