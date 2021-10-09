Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni today arrived at the Crime Branch office, Lakhimpurin connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 in which eight people including four farmers were killed.

He was earlier summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the probe in the matter.

Earlier, on Friday, Ajay Mishra Teni had said that his son was unable to report to police due to health reasons.

#WATCH Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra arrives at Crime Branch office, Lakhimpur



He was summoned by UP Police in connection with Lakhimpur violence. pic.twitter.com/g6wMpHYOKr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2021

After two men were arrested on Thursday in the case, police then had pasted a notice outside Ashish Mishra's house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.