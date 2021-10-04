In a series of tweets, Mayawati alleged that BSP's National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP has been placed under house arrest.

"BSP's National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP SC Mishra was placed under house arrest late last night at his residence in Lucknow, which is still continuing so that the party delegation under his leadership could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri to get the correct report of the farmer's massacre. This is very sad and shameful," she said.

1. बीएसपी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव व राज्यसभा सांसद श्री एससी मिश्र को कल देर रात यहाँ लखनऊ में उनके निवास पर नजरबन्द कर दिया गया जो अभी भी जारी ताकि उनके नेतृत्व में पार्टी का प्रतिनिधिमण्डल लखीमपुर खीरी जाकर किसान हत्याकाण्ड की सही रिपोर्ट न प्राप्त कर सके। यह अति-दुःखद व निन्दनीय। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 4, 2021

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

