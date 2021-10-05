Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Punjab CM likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Punjab CM likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah today1 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 6 pm today
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.
Channi is likely to meet the Union Minister at 6 pm today.
Notably, the Chief Minister yesterday met Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a detailed memorandum seeking justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kehri incident and for the need to urgently repeal the three farm laws.
A copy of the same was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police. "Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicised," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told reporters.
