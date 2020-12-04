OPEN APP
J&K special representative Dineshwar Sharma wished that peace returns to Kashmir very soon and a political solution also comes as quickly as possible. Photo: PTI
Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma passes away at 66

1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2020, 06:30 PM IST PTI

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of Sharma

Administrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma passed away on Friday due to lung-related complications, officials said.

He was 66.

Sharma, a former director of the Intelligence Bureau, was appointed as the administrator of Lakshadweep in October 2019. Prior to this, he was an interlocutor for the Centre to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of Sharma.

"Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

In his tweet, Shah said: "Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti".

Sharma was a 1976-batch IPS officer and belonged to the Kerala cadre.

