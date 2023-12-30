‘Lalan Singh wanted to change Bihar CM…’: BJP's big allegations against outgoing JD(U) chief
Former Deputy CM of Bihar and BJP MP Sushil Modi alleged that JD(U) President Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh was removed from his position as he was engineering defections in JD(U)
A leadership change in Bihar's ruling Janata Dal United JD(U) raised the political heat in the state with BJP finding fresh ammunition to attack Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandha alliance. Former Deputy CM of Bihar and BJP MP Sushil Modi alleged that JD(U) President Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh was removed from his position as he was engineering defections in JD(U) with a plan to install Tejashwi Yadav as the next chief minister of Bihar.