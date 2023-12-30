A leadership change in Bihar's ruling Janata Dal United JD(U) raised the political heat in the state with BJP finding fresh ammunition to attack Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandha alliance. Former Deputy CM of Bihar and BJP MP Sushil Modi alleged that JD(U) President Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh was removed from his position as he was engineering defections in JD(U) with a plan to install Tejashwi Yadav as the next chief minister of Bihar.

The remarks come as Lalan Singh stepped down from his positions on Friday and Nitish Kumar took the reins of JD(U) at the national executive meeting of the party in New Delhi.

“We had already announced earlier that Lalan Singh would be removed since he broke 12-13 MLAs off the JD(U) party and he had prepared to make Tejashwi Yadav CM by joining hands with Lalu Yadav but Nitish Kumar got to know it so he pre-empted it and removed Lalan Singh timely," Sushil Modi said.

The BJP MP also added that the removal of Lalan Singh is just the “beginning of the game." “A lot of it is left," he remarked.

Sushil Modi said Nitish Kumar already had all the authority in the party and his recent move seems to be in the hope of a better position in the INDIA alliance. “Nitish Kumar has a misunderstanding that the INDIA alliance will make him the convenor or party's face for PM...Our gates are closed for him," he added.

Parties should show big heart to make INDIA alliance successful

JD(U) chief spokesperson K C Tyagi affirmed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took charge of the party because of his wide acceptability among the people. The resolution adopted at the JD(U) meeting spoke in length about Nitish Kumar's leadership credentials and his ability to take everyone along.

"The JD(U) believes that bigger parties in the alliance have more responsibilities... They will have to show a big heart to make this grand alliance successful. They will have to be generous if any leader has to be given the responsibility as per experience and capabilities," it said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!