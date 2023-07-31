Lalu Prasad says Modi will settle abroad after losing Lok Sabha polls

Lalu Prasad says Modi will settle abroad after losing Lok Sabha polls2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 05:39 PM IST
- RJD president said PM Modi is looking for a sanctuary abroad as he is worried about losing next year's Lok Sabha elections
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking for a sanctuary abroad as he is worried about losing next year's Lok Sabha elections.
Prasad made the remark when his comments were sought on Modi's "Quit India" jibe a few days ago when the PM had accused opposition parties, which have formed the new coalition "INDIA", of corruption, nepotism and appeasement politics.
"It is Modi who is planning to quit... This is the reason why he is visiting so many countries. He is looking for a place where he can cool his heels and enjoy pizzas, momos and chow mein," he said in Patna.
The RJD supremo also said he was looking forward to the next meeting of “INDIA" at Mumbai scheduled next month which he would attend alongside his arch-rival turned ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister.
“We must keep the unity intact and defeat the BJP. Narendra Modi is trying to subvert the Constitution, but we shall foil the bid," Prasad said.
The Enforcement Directorate attached some assets as part of its money laundering investigation against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his family and others in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam, a report by PTI said on Monday.
The ED has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties, the report said citing official sources.
The number of assets and their exact value was not known immediately.
The ED has recorded the statement of Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their children including Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months, in this case.
The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.
It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad.
He also blamed the Centre for the ongoing strife in Manipur.
(With inputs from PTI)