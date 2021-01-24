Lalu Prasad shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

RANCHI : Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad was shifted to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance on Saturday after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a hospital here, officials said.

Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here for multiple ailments.

"Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS- Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment," RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad told PTI.

As per recommendations of a medical board, Prasad was given permission for treatment at AIIMS-Delhi for about a month, State Inspector General of Prisons Birendra Bhushan said.

Based on the weekly health updates that will be received from AIIMS-Delhi, he may also be allowed to stay for an additional duration if needed, he said.

His air ambulance left Ranchi airport at 7.30 pm and reached Delhi around 9.30 pm, RJD state chief Abhay Kumar Singh said.

Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Misa Yadav accompanied him, he said.

They had arrived at Ranchi on Friday night and met Prasad.

Tejashwi told reporters that his father's condition was worrisome. He also met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence during the day.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday heard about the violation of the jail manual by Lalu Prasad while he was admitted at RIMS, pulling up the hospital authorities, the jail administration and the state government.

The case will be next heard on February 5.

