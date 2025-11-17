Lalu Prasad Yadav Family Tree: 7 daughters, 2 sons, and a sprawling influence on Bihar — Explained

Lalu Prasad Yadav family tree: The family of RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has for the longest time been at the centre of the state's politics, but has come to the limelight after the public feud.

Shortly after the Bihar election results last week, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's daughter Rohini Acharya said she was distancing herself from politics as well as her family, levelling abuse charges against her brother Tejashwi Yadav. Before that, the RJD expelled Tej Pratap Yadav over his social media post on an alleged extramarital affair. Following this, Tej Pratap had severed his ties with the family and floated his own party.

Not just Rohini, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, who married in 1973, have nine children — seven daughters and two sons. The couple's children have carved an identity for themselves, inside and out of politics, making them one of the most powerful political families of Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi family tree — 1. Misa Bharti: The eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti (49) holds an MBBS degree and entered the public life early on. She went on to serve as the MP of Pataliputra and married computer engineer Shailesh Kumar. Misa's name has historical importance, and has been inspired from the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) under which Lalu was jailed during India's Emergency. She has three children — Durga Bharti, Gauri Bharti and Adhiraj Pratap.

2. Rohini Acharya: The second daughter, Rohini (46), is also a doctor and was unsuccessful in the political front. She is married to Samresh Singh, an investment banker, and is based in Singapore. Rohini is known for donating her kidney to Lalu. The couple has three children — Ayana Singh, Aditya Singh and Arihant Singh .

3. Chanda Singh: Chanda is the third eldest sibling and married to pilot Vikram Singh with whom she has two kids. She has largely refrained from the public life.

4. Ragini Yadav: She is married to Rahul Yadav, a leader of the Samajwadi Party, and has two sons. Ragini Yadav has studied engineering.

5. Hema Yadav: Also belived to have a BTech background, Hema Yadav is married to Tej Yadav and largely refrains herself from public attention. She has two sons whose names are not public.

6. Anushka ‘Dhannu’ Rao: Her academic interests include interior design and possibly law, according to reports. Anushka is married to former Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao, who is based out of Haryana. She has three children named Nandini, Rajlaxmi and Vikramaditya.

7. Raj Lakshmi: Raj Lakshmi is the youngest daughter of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi. She is an engineering graduate and married to Samajwadi Party MLA and former MP Tej Pratap Singh Yadav. The couple has two kids — Abhyudaya Pratap and Jai Harshvardhan.

8. Tej Pratap Yadav: The eldest son of the family, Tej Pratap Yadav (37) has held various public role and served as a minister of Bihar. His political journey took a dramatic term when Lalu expelled him from the party as well as the family citing “irresponsible behaviour”. He is married to Aishwarya Rai, but their divorce proceedings are ongoing.

9. Tejashwi Yadav: Tejashwi Yadav, the youngest child of Lalu and Rabri Devi, is one of the most politically active kids of the couple. He has emerged as one of the most active political leaders of Bihar, and served as the Deputy CM of the state. In the 2025 Bihar elections, he was touted to be the CM face of the INDIA bloc. He is married to Rachel Godinho alias Rajshri Yadav, with whom he has two children named Katyayani Yadav and Iraj Lalu Yadav.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's family together forms a far-reaching and complex network — amalgamting politics, professional careers, and interstate alliances.