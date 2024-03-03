Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lalu Prasad Yadav launches attack on PM Modi, says he 'didn’t even get tonsured on mother's death'

Lalu Prasad Yadav launches attack on PM Modi, says he 'didn’t even get tonsured on mother's death'

Livemint

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday launched verbal attack against PM Modi. While addressing an event in Patna, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that PM Modi didn't even get tonsured on mother's death

Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during Jan Vishwas Maharally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar, India, Sunday, 03, 2024.

In a series of verbal attacks against PM Modi, Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday claimed that PM Modi is not a Hindu and accused him of spreading hatred.

The former railway minister also said that PM Modi didn't get tonsured on his mother's death, while mentioning the ritual of getting tonsured on the death of acquaintances.

“Narendra Modi is not a Hindu! Hindu people get tonsured on the death of their acquaintances, but he (Modi) did not do this even on the death of his mother," said Lalu Prasad Yadav while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on Sunday.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's remarks have come a day after PM Modi made direct assault on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar. Lashing out at the opposition, PM Modi said that the opposition coalition had exploited its social justice image for marginalised sections as a “shield to justify" corruption and dynastic politics.

"Modi talks about dynastic politics, but what is dynastic politics? You (Modi) should explain why don't you have children?" Lalu Yadav said.

