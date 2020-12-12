"The court or the government has to decide on whether he needs to be taken somewhere else for treatment. In my opinion, there will not be any major impact on his health if he is taken outside for treatment. This is because the damage in body organs due to diabetes is irreversible. There is no medicine which will make the kidney function at 100 per cent from 25 per cent. Otherwise, there will be no need for dialysis or kidney transplant," he said.