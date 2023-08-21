'CBI cannot challenge bail because they are dissatisfied’: Lalu Prasad Yadav tells Supreme Court1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:40 PM IST
RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav opposed CBI's plea to revoke his bail in the Fodder case to Supreme Court. The veteran politician cited poor health and said ‘no purpose in custody’.
Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo on Monday posted his reply with the Supreme Court of India on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposing his bail in the Fodder case. On Monday, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the CBI cannot ask the apex court to revoke the bail order ‘simply because the agency is dissatisfied’.