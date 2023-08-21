RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav opposed CBI's plea to revoke his bail in the Fodder case to Supreme Court. The veteran politician cited poor health and said ‘no purpose in custody’.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo on Monday posted his reply with the Supreme Court of India on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposing his bail in the Fodder case. On Monday, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the CBI cannot ask the apex court to revoke the bail order 'simply because the agency is dissatisfied'.

The investigative agency challenged orders of Jharkhand High Court that granted bail to the RJD president in four cases relating to multi-crore fodder scam (Dumka, Chaibasa, Doranda, Deogarh treasuries).

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud in the Supreme Court will hear the matter on 25 August.

The 75-year-old RJD leader had been sentenced to five years in prison by a CBI court on 21 February 2022. He was also slapped with a fine of ₹60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi, involving embezzlement of more than ₹139 crore from the Doranda treasury.

Lalu Prasad Yadav in his reply cited his poor health and said no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody. He said there was no need to interfere with the high court's order as it was based on general principles and uniform rules, reported India Today.

The 950-crore fodder scam relates to withdrawals made from multiple government treasuries for cattle fodder. Allegedly 'fake' bills had been issued by the Animal Husbandry Department to facilitate this.

He had held the finance portfolio of undivided Bihar, of which he was the chief minister, during the period of the scam.

Yadav had allegedly received kickbacks through the animal husbandry department.

Fake challans and bills were raised which were cleared by the finance department and money was released through the treasury.

In July, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against the RJD chief, his wife Rabri Devi and their son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Investigating agencies have alleged that people were given employment in the Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009 - when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister - in return for land parcels being gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family.

