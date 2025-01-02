Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to return to Opposition INDIA bloc.

“Our doors are open (for Nitish). He should also unbolt his gates," said Lalu.

The RJD supremo further stated that this would facilitate the movement of people from both sides.

However, Tejashwi Yadav downplayed his father's remark, saying that the RJD supremo had merely tried to satisfy the curiosity of the prying media.

“What would he do if people like you keep coming to him with the same question? Whatever he said must have been aimed at putting an end to the curiosity of you journalists.”

Nitish Kumar reacts Meanwhile, in a cryptic response to queries from journalists when he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Arif Mohammad Khan as the new governor, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar folded his hands, smiled and said, “Kya bol rahe hain (What are you saying),” without commenting further.

NDA is strong: Lallan Union minister and former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan stated that the NDA is strong, adding that the JD(U) and BJP are united.

“It is a free society and anybody can say whatever he pleases. It is for Lalu ji to say more on his own utterances,” he said.

“Hasin Sapne” Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to Lalu's remark, saying, “The dreams of Lalu Yadav will always remain dreams (Mungeri Lal ke Haseen Sapne hi rahenge). They will never be fulfilled.”

Tejashwi's promise Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav made a pledge for Bihar in 2025, promising to end unemployment and migration from the state.