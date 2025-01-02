Lalu Yadav invites Nitish to join INDIA bloc, Bihar CM responds; Fadnavis takes swipe with ’mungeri lal ke sapne’

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav invited Bihar CM Nitish Kumar back to the INDIA bloc. Tejashwi Yadav downplayed the remarks as media-driven. Meanwhile, NDA leaders reinforced their unity, while Devendra Fadnavis mocked Lalu's aspirations, deeming them unachievable.

Published 2 Jan 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to return to Opposition INDIA bloc.

“Our doors are open (for Nitish). He should also unbolt his gates," said Lalu.

The RJD supremo further stated that this would facilitate the movement of people from both sides.

However, Tejashwi Yadav downplayed his father's remark, saying that the RJD supremo had merely tried to satisfy the curiosity of the prying media.

“What would he do if people like you keep coming to him with the same question? Whatever he said must have been aimed at putting an end to the curiosity of you journalists.”

Nitish Kumar reacts

Meanwhile, in a cryptic response to queries from journalists when he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Arif Mohammad Khan as the new governor, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar folded his hands, smiled and said, “Kya bol rahe hain (What are you saying),” without commenting further.

NDA is strong: Lallan

Union minister and former JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan stated that the NDA is strong, adding that the JD(U) and BJP are united.

“It is a free society and anybody can say whatever he pleases. It is for Lalu ji to say more on his own utterances,” he said.

“Hasin Sapne”

Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to Lalu's remark, saying, “The dreams of Lalu Yadav will always remain dreams (Mungeri Lal ke Haseen Sapne hi rahenge). They will never be fulfilled.”

Tejashwi's promise

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav made a pledge for Bihar in 2025, promising to end unemployment and migration from the state.

"We will form such a government where there will be education, medicine, income, irrigation, hearing and action... where bureaucracy will be abolished," Yadav stated while speaking about his vision for the upcoming year.

