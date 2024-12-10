RJD chief Lalu Yadav on Tuesday made a sexist comment about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Mahila Samwad Yatra, stating that they are going to “letch at women.”

As reported by ANI, Lalu Yadav was reacting to Nitish Kumar's plans to launch the Mahila Samwad Yatra, a state initiative designed to engage with women directly. He told ANI, “Nain sekne ja rahe hain..”

RJD further said, “Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata... Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc)... We will form the government again in 2025.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha said that such language does not suit a person sitting on a constitutional position. "These people have defamed Bihar... Bihar wants to be free from such people," he added.