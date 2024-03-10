Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  RJD leader Subhas Yadav, close aide of Lalu Yadav, arrested in sand mining case: Report

RJD leader Subhas Yadav, close aide of Lalu Yadav, arrested in sand mining case: Report

Livemint

  • Lalu Yadav's close aide Subhas Yadav arrested in sand mining case

Lalu Yadav's close aide Subhas Yadav arrested in sand mining case

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Subhas Yadav, considered a close aide of Lalu Yadav, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday linked to an illegal sand mining case. Ahead of the arrest, the ED conducted 14-hour raid conducted by the ED at eight locations.

As per an NDTV report, the move comes after a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was started against him based on 20 FIRs were lodged against M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL), a firm headed by Yadav.

“The FIRs accused BCPL of engaging in illegal sand mining and sale without using e-challans, raising serious concerns about environmental regulations and revenue losses," NDTV report stated.

The probe showed that 161 crore profit was garnered by the firm through the illegal sale of sand.

(This is a developing news)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.