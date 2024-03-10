Lalu Yadav's close aide Subhas Yadav arrested in sand mining case

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Subhas Yadav, considered a close aide of Lalu Yadav, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday linked to an illegal sand mining case. Ahead of the arrest, the ED conducted 14-hour raid conducted by the ED at eight locations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per an NDTV report, the move comes after a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was started against him based on 20 FIRs were lodged against M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL), a firm headed by Yadav.

“The FIRs accused BCPL of engaging in illegal sand mining and sale without using e-challans, raising serious concerns about environmental regulations and revenue losses," NDTV report stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The probe showed that ₹161 crore profit was garnered by the firm through the illegal sale of sand.

(This is a developing news)

