Land-for-Job Scam: Delhi Court summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi, and Tej Pratap Yadav; appearance on Oct 7

The Rouse Avenue court has summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and several others for a hearing on 7 October related to a land-for-job scheme during Lalu's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Land for job money laundering case | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday issued summons to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and other accused in the job for land money laundering case.

The Rouse Avenue court has asked them to appear before it on October 7.

As reported by ANI, the court has also summoned Akhileshwar Singh and his wife, Kiran Devi. Singh was the director of AK Infosys Limited. They have been directed to appear before the court. Tej Pratap Yadav has been summoned for the first time in land for job case.

The court has summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Akhileshwar Singh, Hazari Prasad Rai, Sanjay Rai, Dharmendra Singh, Kiran Devi for the next date on 7th October.

Also Read: Land for job scam case: Delhi Court reserves order on Lalu Prasad Yadav, to be announced on August 24

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted regular bail to businessman Amit Katyal on medical grounds. He is charged in a land-for-job money laundering case.

"Katyal was arrested in November 2023. Since then, he was in custody. He is even a witness in the connected CBI case. His health condition was not good and he had undergone the surgery," the senior advocate argued.

Also Read: Bihar news: Lalu Prasad Yadav appears before ED for questioning in land-for-jobs scam case

On September 7, the Rouse Avenue court postponed its decision on the summons for Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and other accused individuals.

Earlier, on August 6, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet naming Lalu, Tejashwi, and others, including Lallan Chaudhary, Hazari Rai, Dharmender Kumar, Akhileshwar Singh, Ravinder Kumar, the late Lal Babu Rai, Sonmatia Devi, the late Kishun Dev Rai, and Sanjay Rai. This charge sheet includes 96 supporting documents.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 10:52 AM IST
