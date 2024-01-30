A PMLA court has issued a summon for Amit Katyal, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary, instructing their presence on February 9, 2024, to proceed with the trial related to the purported ‘land for job scam’, Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated in an official release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on January 1, 2024, the ED lodged a prosecution complaint (PC) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary, and two companies - A K Infosystems Private Limited and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd.

This legal action was filed before the Special Court (PMLA) in New Delhi in connection with the alleged ‘land for job scam.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Katyal, a businessman allegedly linked to former Bihar chief minister and RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav's family members, is reportedly under scrutiny. The investigations were initiated by the central agency following an FIR filed by the CBI regarding the ‘land for job scam.’

The allegations suggest that Lalu Yadav, who was the Railway Minister at the time, engaged in corrupt practices concerning the appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009.

According to the FIR, candidates were instructed to transfer land as a bribe to secure jobs in Indian Railways, and a charge sheet has been filed by the CBI in this regard.

The ED has accused Lalu Yadav's relatives—Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, and Hema Yadav—named in the prosecution complaint, of receiving land parcels from the families of selected candidates for Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways, allegedly at nominal prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hridyanand Chaudhary, also implicated in the prosecution complaint, had previously worked at Rabri Devi's gaushala and allegedly obtained property from one of the candidates. Subsequently, this property was transferred to Hema Yadav.

The companies in question, A K Infosystems Private Limited and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd, are described as shell companies that purportedly received the proceeds of crime intended for family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The ED said that the immovable properties were allegedly obtained by frontmen in the mentioned companies, following which shares were transferred to family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav at nominal prices. Amit Katyal was purportedly involved in the management of these companies on behalf of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, on March 10, 2023, the central agency conducted search operations, leading to the confiscation of approximately ₹1 crore in cash and valuables estimated at around ₹1.25 crore. Furthermore, on July 29 of the same year, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties valued at ₹6.02 crore.

Meanwhile, on November 11, 2023, Amit Katyal was arrested by the agency for his alleged involvement in aiding Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in money laundering. Amit Katyal is under judicial custody as of this date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

