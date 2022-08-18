Law firms scramble to rein in attrition amid unprecedented talent flight

Law firms Mint spoke to said they are taking steps to rein in attrition rates by monitoring work hours, offering hybrid-work options, improving leave policies and rolling out more benefits to attract and retain talent. “All law firms have seen attrition during covid times. This can be attributed to various reasons such as the choice of settling in hometown, wanting to spend more time with family, etc.," said a senior executive from one of India’s top three law firms, seeking anonymity, adding that the firm has changed its compensation structure and floated a hybrid work policy to retain people.