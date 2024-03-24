Active Stocks
‘Law says he can work from jail till found guilty’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED

Bhagwant Mann asserts Arvind Kejriwal's irreplaceability in AAP amidst ED arrest; AAP leaders blame BJP for conspiracy; Mann plans office in jail for Kejriwal to run Delhi government; Mann emphasizes unity in AAP, criticizes BJP and warns of democracy threat in India.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks to the media on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged irregularity in the now-scrapped liquor policy scam. (AAP Media)Premium
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks to the media on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged irregularity in the now-scrapped liquor policy scam. (AAP Media)

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann has firmly said that "No one takes Arvind Kejriwal's place in AAP", in an interview with the PTI news agency.

Delhi CM Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the city's excise policy case, has received immense support from his party leaders, workers, and the INDIA bloc for being “one of victims" in the BJP's regime.

CM Mann along with other AAP leaders has alleged that because of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s conspiracy, Kejriwal is behind bars.

However, the BJP has refuted the claims saying the Enforcement Directorate has evidence against the AAP supremo that is why he is in jail.

On the future of Delhi's government which is run by AAP's regime, Bhagwant Mann said he would approach the court for permission to set up office in jail so that Kejriwal can continue to run Delhi.

"It is not written anywhere that a government cannot run from jail," Mann said.

He said that as per the law, Kejriwal has every right to run the government from jail.

"The law says he can work from jail till found guilty. We will seek permission from the Supreme Court, and high court for setting up an office in the jail, and the (Delhi) government will function," the Punjab Chief Minister said.

He said there's no ranking in AAP, and added, "Everyone is a loyal soldier of Kejriwal".

Kejriwal has made everyone a national convener and everyone is a leader, said Mann.

"I have 92 MLAs in Punjab. Out of these, 80 are first-timers aged 28-30 years, who are MLAs, and ministers. So, there is no ranking of generals and soldiers in the AAP. We all are generals and soldiers- loyal soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal... we are standing rock-solid with him," Mann said.

Coming down heavily against the BJP, Bhagwant Mann said, "The entire opposition of the country is in jail. In Russia, Putin became President till 2030," he asked, "Is this a democracy?"

According to Mann, India's democracy is in danger. He said, "There is a need to save the Constitution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and 140 crore people of the country under this".

