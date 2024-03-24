‘Law says he can work from jail till found guilty’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED
Bhagwant Mann asserts Arvind Kejriwal's irreplaceability in AAP amidst ED arrest; AAP leaders blame BJP for conspiracy; Mann plans office in jail for Kejriwal to run Delhi government; Mann emphasizes unity in AAP, criticizes BJP and warns of democracy threat in India.
Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann has firmly said that "No one takes Arvind Kejriwal's place in AAP", in an interview with the PTI news agency.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message