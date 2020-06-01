NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Monday extended the time granted to the judicial inquiry commission to complete its probe proceedings in the scuffle which took place between lawyers and Delhi Police personnel on 2 November outside the Tis Hazari court complex. The court has granted time till 31 December.

The report of the Commission shall be placed on record after completion of the enquiry.

The Commission had sought extension of time to complete the enquiry proceedings due to the lockdown period from March, 2020.

The order states that judicial enquiry has already started and 124 witnesses have been examined and a few others are yet to be examined, as stated in the interim Report submitted by the Commission, which is on record.

The court had ordered a judicial enquiry into the violence that took place at Tis Hazari court complex on 2 November. Retired high court judge SP Garg was appointed to conduct the enquiry which was to be completed within six weeks. The retired judge would be assisted by Director, Central Bureau of Investigation and other officials. The High court had taken suo moto cognizance of the violence that took place at the district court.

A scuffle had broken out between lawyers and the Delhi Police outside the Tis Hazari district court in the national capital on 2 November.

