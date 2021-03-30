Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed an election rally in Palakkad ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala.

Slamming opposition parties on his campaign trail for the upcoming assembly polls, PM Modi said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has betrayed the state like Judas betrayed Jesus Christ. He said, "Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold."

In Kerala's Palakkad, PM Modi says, "Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold."

PM Modi stated that the fixed match of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and LDF is going to be rejected by Kerala in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking at an election rally in Palakkad, PM Modi said, "For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first-time voter of Kerala is asking- what is this match-fixing? People are seeing how UDF and LDF misled them."

"I want to tell the LDF and UDF. Your lathis will not scare us. If you abuse our culture, we will not be silent spectators. Our state unit President Surendran Ji was arrested and ill-treated by the Kerala government. What was his crime? That he spoke for Kerala's traditions," the PM said.

"I have come among you to seek your blessings for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming state elections. I have come here with a vision that is refreshingly different from the current situation in Kerala," the Prime Minister said and added that the people of Palakkad have had a close bond with our Party.

Over the last few years, the politics of Kerala is seeing a major shift, PM Modi said and stated that the move is being driven by the aspirations of the youth, especially the first-time voter in the state.

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming state Assembly polls, welcomed the Prime Minister ahead of the speech in Palakkad.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on 6 April. The counting of votes will be held on 2 May.

