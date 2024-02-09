Leaders across party lines cheer Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan
Leaders from various political parties praise the decision to award Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and M S Swaminathan.
Leaders across political parties have hailed the decision to award Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and M S Swaminathan. BJP leaders insisted that the honour was ‘long overdue’ and hailed the Narendra Modi government for “rising above party politics". The development also came mere days after the administration conferred the country's highest civilian honour for LK Advani and Karpoori Thakur — taking the recipient count to 53.
BJP National President JP Nadda also extended his wishes and said that the work done by Chaudhary Charan Singh for farmers is unforgettable.
“Bharat Ratna to Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Garu is a befitting tribute to the legendary statesman who shaped the history of our nation with an iconoclastic vision, intellect, and statesmanship. The contributions of PV Narasimha Rao Ji in navigating our economy safely through one of the most turbulent times to an era of inclusive progress will always be remembered," he wrote about the former PM.
(With inputs from agencies)
