Metroman E Sreedharan on Thursday said that he no longer wishes to be a part of active politics.

Stating that he learnt a valuable lesson from the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in the Kerala assembly elections, the technocrat asserted that he does not need to be in politics to serve people.

"I was never a politician and do not wish to. I am 90 now and hence do not want to be in politics. I need not be a politician to serve people which I am doing through three trusts," he said.

He said he was initially unhappy over his loss in elections but then realised that even if he had won, a single MLA cannot do much for the people.

The 90-year-old also advised that the BJP in the state needs to change its policy to fare well in the elections.

“The party will have to do enough to get a foothold in the state. I mentioned that in my report to the party president after the election debacle. I don’t want to discuss those things now," said Sreedharan.

He had contested the assembly polls held in April last as BJP's CM candidate from Palakkad but was defeated by Congress leader Shafi Parambil.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Surendran said in Ernakulam that Sreedharan was never an active politician but the party will continue to seek his advice on many matters.

"Even though he (Sreedharan) had lost in the elections, the party needs his service and that's why he is in the national executive of the BJP. Whatever be the reports about his quitting, the party will seek his advice," Surendran said in response to a query.

Sreedharan had joined the BJP in February. “He is our CM candidate. His entry has given the party fresh energy and vigour," Surendran had said at the time.

