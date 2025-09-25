Leh, Ladakh Protests LIVE Updates: Sixth Schedule in focus amid GenZ protest - What are people demanding?

Ladakh Protests LIVE: The statehood movement in Ladakh turned violent on Wednesday, erupting into arson and street clashes that left four people dead and at least 59 injured, including 22 police personnel, according to officials.
As violence swept through the region, marking the worst unrest since 1989, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his two-week hunger strike, which was aimed at demanding statehood for Ladakh and the inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. In response to the escalating chaos, authorities imposed a curfew in Leh district to restore order.
According to PTI citing government sources, the Centre has remained open to dialogue and is considering moving up the October 6 meeting of the High Powered Committee with the agitating groups, Apex Body of Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), to September 25–26.
Ladakh and its youth are paying a huge price for the narrow politics played by certain individuals and the personal ambitions of activist Sonam Wangchuk, they claimed.
BJP blames Congress
The BJP alleged that the violence was a part of the Congress' nefarious design to create situations in the country similar to Bangladesh, Nepal and the Philippines.
“Today in Ladakh, an attempt was made to portray some protests as being led by 'Gen Z' but when an investigation was carried out, it was found that this was not a Gen Z protest but actually a Congress protest,” BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters in Delhi.
What is the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution?
The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram through the creation of autonomous councils and regions.
This schedule, enacted under Article 244(2) and Article 275(1), aims to protect the rights, culture, and resources of tribal communities by granting them significant autonomy in areas like land, forests, and governance, while also safeguarding them from exploitation.
Each autonomous district is to have a District Council with a maximum of 30 members. Out of these, no more than four can be nominated by the Governor, while the remaining members must be elected through adult suffrage.
In addition, the Schedule also provides for the creation of a Regional Council for each autonomous region within an autonomous district, ensuring localised governance and representation for distinct tribal communities.
Get all the Ladakh Protests LIVE Updates here on Mint!
Left parties slammed the Centre on Wednesday as violent protests broke out in Leh, with the CPI(M) accusing the ruling BJP of betraying the people of the region and the CPI(ML) Liberation holding the Union government "solely responsible" for the situation.
Four people were killed and more than 45, including 22 policemen, injured in daylong clashes during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which is backing an agitation for five years, demanding statehood for Ladakh. (PTI)
Legal Adviser of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, Haji Ghulam Mustafa, on Thursday condemned the violence during Ladakh protests, and said that their protests over the past five years have been peaceful and that the government has been cooperative throughout.
Mustafa also called for clarity on who ordered the police firing.
Speaking to ANI, Haji Ghulam Mustafa said, "It should not be seen in black and white. What happened yesterday is quite complicated. But at the same time, we condemn the violence that took place yesterday. We think it is quite unfortunate how the properties were damaged and the people got out of control. Nobody had any idea what these people were going to do. For the last 5 years, we have been demanding and protesting in a very peaceful manner."
Prohibitions under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 imposed in Leh following the violence here. An assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. No procession, rally or march to be carried out without prior written approval in Leh, says an order from the District Magistrate.
Ladakh: Aftermath of the violence that occurred in Leh yesterday. Vehicles were vandalised and torched on the streets of the city. The BJP Office was also vandalised. Prohibitions under Section 163 of BNSS imposed in Leh, the assembly of five or more persons is banned.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid has alleged that the violent clashes in Leh during activist Sonam Wangchuck's ongoing hunger strike were not accidental but part of a "deep-rooted conspiracy" aimed at derailing talks between Ladakh's leadership and the Centre.
Pointing to a broader conspiracy, Vaid referenced Wangchuck's earlier remarks comparing Ladakh's struggle with Nepal's Gen Z protest. "Just look at Sonam Wangchuck's talk about the Arab Spring. He appreciates the overthrow of the Nepal government by Gen Z... Seems like a deep-rooted conspiracy... After all, someone responsible should be identified, and strict legal action should be taken... They should be booked under the Public Safety Act and charged for instigating violence," he told ANI on Wednesday.
The growing discontent in Ladakh over statehood aspirations led to to large-scale protests and hunger strikes. In fact, for the first time, political and religious groups from Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil joined hands under a joint platform: the Apex Body of Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance seeking the statehood status for Ladakh.