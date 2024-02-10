'Let him': Congress MP DK Suresh challenges BJP's Eshwarappa on his 'shoot and kill' remark, row escalates
The police in Karnataka registered a case against BJP leader K S Eshwarappa for his alleged provocative remarks against Congress MP D K Suresh
Karnataka Congress MP D K Suresh on Saturday responded to the controversial remarks by the BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who said “a law is needed to shoot down people making anti-national remarks" while referring to the Congress leaders. D K Suresh said that K S Eshwarappa is forced to make such remarks as he is feeling cornered in the BJP and he will personally visit his house to “let him shoot".