Karnataka Congress MP D K Suresh on Saturday responded to the controversial remarks by the BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who said “a law is needed to shoot down people making anti-national remarks" while referring to the Congress leaders. D K Suresh said that K S Eshwarappa is forced to make such remarks as he is feeling cornered in the BJP and he will personally visit his house to “let him shoot". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It was the same party that killed Mahatma Gandhi. I am a small person. He might have said this because I spoke on behalf of the Kannadigas...KS Eshwarappa has been cornered in the BJP. He is talking like this to get attention in the party...I will personally go to Eshwarappa's house. Let him shoot me," Congress MP D K Suresh said.

The police in Karnataka registered a case against BJP leader K S Eshwarappa for his alleged provocative remarks. K S Eshwarappa's remarks came during a BJP event in Davanagere amid an intense battle between Karnataka and Centre over the allocation of financial resources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“D K Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni are saying they will seek separate nationhood for South India. Let him (Congress state president and Suresh’s brother D K Shivakumar) remove the two anti-nationals from their fold if they have the courage. If this thing happens again, I would like to state through this meeting that I would request Narendra Modi to bring a law for shooting down people like D K Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni who make divisive statements," The Indian Express quoted K S Eshwarappa as saying according to the police complaint in the case.

K S Eshwarappa and controversies This is not the first time, K S Eshwarappa has made headlines with his remarks as the BJP leader is known to be a fiery orator and speaks openly on various issues in the state. During the hijab row in Karnataka, K S Eshwarappa said that one day “saffron flag can replace the tricolor, as national flag of India."

The reports claim that K S Eshwarappa has been sidelined in the BJP due to his age and his looking for a wider space for his K E Kantesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Several such cases have been filed against me in the past, I will not be bothered by them," the BJP leader said when asked about the fresh case against him.

