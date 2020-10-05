Let me enjoy the moment: Chirag Paswan after deciding to go solo in Bihar polls

New Delhi: The Lok Janshakti Party(LJP) on Sunday announced, after a meeting here in New Delhi its decision to go solo in the ensuing assembly election in Bihar.

"Let me enjoy the moment," said Chirag Paswan, the national president of the party responding to a question on whether the LJP has tied up with the BJP.

Flashing a victory sign after a meeting of the party's central parliamentary board at his residence here, he said: "I will not speak more but we will win the battle."

"Lok Janshakti Party will not contest the upcoming Bihar elections in alliance with Janata Dal (United) due to ideological differences," Abdul Khaliq, national general secretary, LJP said.

But the LJP clarified that their differences are with the JDU and not the BJP. "At the national level and in Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party shares a strong alliance with BJP and our candidate will fight the election against JDU on some seats," Khaliq said.

The LJP will put up candidates against Nitish Kumar's JDU, however, the party will not field its candidates against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Today's meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on Saturday but was postponed after Chirag Paswan's father Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, was hospitalised and later underwent heart surgery at a hospital in Delhi.

Chirag had meanwhile yesterday shared his "Bihar first Bihari first" a vision document of the LJP on Twitter. He said that the document has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought that the people of the state will bless him to make Bihar first and restore its pride so that "all my candidates could strengthen the hands of the prime minister."

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

