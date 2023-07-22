‘Let the debate begin’: Amid need for expedited action in Manipur, BJP, Congress, TMC spur over ‘silence’3 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:14 PM IST
TMC leader Derek O'Brien called on the PM to open the debate on Manipur. Both parties have engaged in mudslinging over the incident, with the BJP raising cases of crimes against women in opposition-ruled states and the opposition demanding a statement from the PM.
The viral video that emerged on social media couple of days ago of two Kuki ZO women getting sexually harassed by a large mob of Meitei men unearthed the horrific incidents that unleashed in violence stricken Manipur. The incidence caught attention considering it had occurred on 4 May and the authorities including the Manipur Police, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chief Minister N Biren Singh had failed to take any action.
The Congress also put up a picture of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on its Twitter account with a "Failed report card".
Irani hit back on Twitter, saying, "There are depths of depravity very few are capable of - keeping a scorecard regarding women."
"There are instances of wilful ignorance very few incessantly exhibit. On both counts - depravity and wilful ignorance- CONgress scores well. Discuss in Parliament if the dynasty permits," she said.
TMC's Mahua Moitra said, “Sorry WCD Minister. This isn't Depravity. Depravity is BJP deflecting Manipur issue with all-out fake news assault in other states."
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the prime minister is “protecting the (Manipur) chief minister and covering up his failures."
TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, “It is the BJP that is stalling and disrupting the Parliament. Let the debate on Manipur begin on Monday morning."
(With PTI inputs)