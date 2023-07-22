The viral video that emerged on social media couple of days ago of two Kuki ZO women getting sexually harassed by a large mob of Meitei men unearthed the horrific incidents that unleashed in violence stricken Manipur. The incidence caught attention considering it had occurred on 4 May and the authorities including the Manipur Police, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chief Minister N Biren Singh had failed to take any action.

However, the incident went ahead and opened a whole lot of partisan political worms that ensued a slugfest of accusations and allegations that were shot at from both ends- BJP and I.N.D.I.A (the rechristened opposition alliance).

Both camps seems to have taken opportunity in the dreadful incident and instead of aiding an expedited action and bringing the victims to justice by punishing the perpetrators, both camps had resorted to mudslinging, probably with several assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in mind.

BJP raised the incidents of atrocities against women in West Bengal and Rajasthan and questioned the "silence" of the opposition, which termed it as a diversionary tactic to avoid debate on the situation in the north-eastern state.

Meanwhile, the opposition has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur inside Parliament followed by an unhindered debate in both houses

‘Atrocities on women’ flagged by BJP in Rajasthan

The BJP fielded Union minister Anurag Thakur who alleged that there is a long list of heinous crimes against women in states ruled by opposition parties such as Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar, but they were playing politics over the Manipur incident.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Thakur slammed former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of other opposition parties, accusing them of remaining silent on cases of crimes against women in non-BJP ruled states.

"Over one lakh cases of crimes against women have been registered in Rajasthan in the last four years. A total of 33,000 cases pertaining to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan," Thakur alleged.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Thakur also hit out at the Congress for sacking its minister in Rajasthan after he raised the issue of crime against women in his state.

Thakur alleged that it has been done on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

BJP alleges tribal women harassed in West Bengal

BJP highlighted a video of two tribal women allegedly being beaten up and stripped in Malda district and targeted opposition leaders including ruling Trniamool Congress (TMC). Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

"What happened in Manipur is unfortunate, but what happened in West Bengal is more unfortunate. The people who were expressing outrage over the Manipur incident, a similar barbaric incident happened in West Bengal," Pradhan said.

Congress says ‘BJP running away like fugitives’

The Congress accused the BJP of resorting to whataboutery and running away from discussion in parliament like "fugitives".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “The Prime Minister and his drum beaters are diverting and deflecting from the enormous tragedy that has overtaken all of Manipur in the past 80 days by creating false equivalence with an issue relating to Rajasthan."