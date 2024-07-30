Life term to tough bail: Yogi Adityanath govt’s stringent anti-conversion bill in UP explained in 10 points

  • The BJP government in UP believes that the provisions in the existing anti-conversion law are not ‘sufficient’, and thus, there is a need to make the law more stringent. The bill will likely be passed in the state assembly later this week.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated30 Jul 2024, 07:49 AM IST
Life term to tough bail: Yogi Adityanath govt's stringent anti-conversion bill in UP explained in 10 points
Life term to tough bail: Yogi Adityanath govt’s stringent anti-conversion bill in UP explained in 10 points(HT_PRINT)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has come up with an amended anti-conversion bill that seeks to increase the jail terms and impose fines.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the state Assembly on July 29 and includes foreign funding in its purview.

Also Read | Concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech in India: US

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in UP believes that the provisions in the existing anti-conversion law – The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 – are not ‘sufficient’ and thus the need to make the law more stringent

The bill is likely to be passed in the assembly later this week.

Here are some of the significant provisions in the proposed amendments:

1- Under the existing law, police can act only on a complaint by a victim's family member. Under the amended bill, however, anybody can lodge a written complaint for the police to start an investigation.

2- The amended bill provides that a person guilty of forcible or deceitful conversions can be sentenced to 3 to 10 years in jail. The existing law has jail term between one and five years for the same offence.

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra nameplate row: BJP allies at loggerheads with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

3- The punishment proposed in the new bill for illegal mass religious conversion is 7 to 14 years of jail, besides a fine of 1 lakh. Under the existing law, the punishment for the same offence is 3 to 10 years and a fine of 50,000.

4 - A person found guilty of foreign funding meant for illegal religious conversion, can be punished with a jail term of 7 to 14 years and a fine of 10 lakh.

5 - Anyone found guilty of abducting a woman for illegal conversion will be sentenced to 20 years in jail, extendable to a life term, as per the proposed amendment.

6- “The court shall also approve appropriate compensation payable by the accused to the victim of the said religious conversion, which may be up to 5 lakh, which shall be in addition to the fine,” says the Bill, as reported by Indian Express

7- In cases of involvement of a minor, disabled or mentally challenged person, woman or person belonging to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe, the person found guilty will face rigorous imprisonment for up to 14 years besides a fine amount of not less than 1 lakh. The existing law has a punishment of up to 10 years and a minimum fine of 25,000 for the same offence.

Also Read | ‘Password of Delhi’s Wi-Fi,’: Akhilesh Yadav attacks UP BJP amid rift rumours

8 - The amended bill makes the bail provision provided in Section 7 of the existing law more stringent. The existing law states that all offences are cognizable and non-bailable and shall be triable by the Court of Session.

9 - However, the amended bill has added an additional sub-clause to make bail provision more stringent. An accused person in custody cannot be released on bail unless the public prosecutor is given an opportunity to oppose the application for bail.

10 -  "…Or where the public prosecutor opposes the application for bail, the session court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that he is not guilty of such offence and that no offence can be committed by him while on bail,” reads the new proposed addition in the law, according to the report in the Indian Express.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 07:49 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsLife term to tough bail: Yogi Adityanath govt’s stringent anti-conversion bill in UP explained in 10 points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.000.00
      Delhi
      70,379.000.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue