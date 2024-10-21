Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav stirred a massive controversy on Monday as he allegedly made objectionable remarks during an on-camera interview. He seemingly used an “abusive language" while speaking about Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's latest comments on the Ayodhya verdict. A video clip of the interview was widely circulated on social media viral. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ram Gopal Yadav spoke to the media on Monday about Chandrachud's latest remark on the Ayodhya temple verdict. The CJI had said on Sunday that he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and asserted that God would find a way if one had faith.

Addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka where he was felicitated, Chandrachud said, "Very often we have cases [to adjudicate] but we don't arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya [Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute] which was in front of me for three months." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution," Chandrachud said, asserting that he prays regularly. "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way," he added.

What did Ram Gopal Yadav say? In an interview on Monday, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav was asked about his opinion on Chandrachud's statement.

Yadav said, “I do not want to make any comments. When you bring ghosts back to life, when you bring the dead back to life, they become ghosts and start haunting the public. Where are they now?... Forget it, all such ******* people keep on saying such things. Should I take notice of them?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SP MP clarifies… Few hours later, Ram Gopal Yadav denied making any such comments and said, “Nobody has asked any question about the CJI. He's a very reputed person, an excellent person. How have I made comments about him when nobody is asking anything about the CJI."

BJP reacts BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi reacted to SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav's statement and said, “Ram Gopal Yadav has used derogatory language regarding the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, which reflects a disregard for the judiciary."