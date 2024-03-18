“Like every medicine has an expiry date, every relation too has an expiry date. Consider it as an expiry and move ahead in life," said Srinavas Pawar taking a swipe at his brother Ajit Pawar at a public gathering in Maharashtra. He also said that the NCP founder made Ajit Pawar deputy CM four times but the latter continues to ask what the NCP founder had done for him.

The video of Srinavas Pawar's speech calling out at his brother has been doing rounds on the internet. In the viral video, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's younger brother Srinivas Pawar can be heard criticising him for leaving the side of Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar.

While speaking at a public gathering in Baramati's Katewadi village, the 60-year-old leader said that Sharad Pawar had stood with Ajit Pawar through thick and thin and it was "unworthy" of someone to speak ill about such a benefactor's old age.

"When we (Srinivas and Ajit Pawar) spoke after the split, I told him you continue to contest the Baramati assembly seat and the Lok Sabha elections from here will be contested under (Sharad) Pawar saheb's leadership," PTI quoted Srinivas Pawar as saying in the video.

‘Future lies with Ajit Pawar’: Friends' advice to Srinivas Pawar

Srinivas Pawar also mentioned that a few of his friends advised him to be with Ajit Pawar “as the future lies with him". However, Srinivas Pawar made his priorities clear that anyone like Ajit Pawar whose thoughts are “not at all sensitive about an elderly person" is very “painful".

"This thought that we are not at all sensitive about an elderly person is very painful for me. Anyone who has such a thought (of forsaking the elderly) is an unworthy person," the deputy CM's younger brother said in the video.

Ajit Pawar has talked about Sharad Pawar's age on many occasions asking the octagenarian to retire and hand over the NCP's leadership to the next generation. "How can someone muster the courage to ask such a person (Sharad Pawar) to retire and stay at home? I do not like such a personality," he said in a swipe at the deputy CM.

